Home / World News / Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of UnitedHealth exec

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of UnitedHealth exec

Mangione, 26, is charged with stalking and shooting Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan on December 4

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict
While Mangione has already pleaded not guilty to state murder charges. | File Photo
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bob Van Voris
 
Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal murder charges that carry a possible death sentence in the shooting of a UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive.
 
Mangione, 26, is charged with stalking and shooting Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan on Dec. 4. Wearing a tan prison outfit, he entered the plea at a hearing in Manhattan Friday.
 
While Mangione has already pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, federal prosecutors filed separate charges that carry the death penalty. Friday’s arraignment follows the formal filing of an indictment against Mangione last week.
 
US Attorney General Pam Bondi this month instructed federal prosecutors in New York to pursue the death penalty against Mangione, calling Thompson’s shooting “a pre­med­i­tat­ed, cold­-blood­ed assassination.”
 
At the hearing, Mangione’s lawyers said the potential death sentence required that the federal trial take precedence over the state case, which had been expected to go first. US Judge Margaret M. Garnett said she would schedule the federal trial “as if it were the only case” and address any scheduling conflicts as they arise.

Also Read

Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found murdered at home, wife detained for probe

HC upholds life term for 2 Chhota Rajan gang members in 2010 murder case

Jailed Meerut murder accused found pregnant: Will it affect her sentence?

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 in murder, criminal conspiracy charges

Arun Govil meets Meerut murder accused in jail, distributes Ramayana copies

 
Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last December before fleeing and touching off a manhunt that ended with his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Mangione has become a folk hero to many who believe he expressed their rage at the healthcare system.
 
The brazen shooting of Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, drew national attention. A security video captured the shooter before sunrise, wearing a backpack and hooded jacket, approaching Thompson from behind, firing a 3-D printed ghost gun and then leaving the scene. The executive was scheduled to speak at a UnitedHealth investor day at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York.
 
Police who arrested Mangione in Altoona found a manifesto decrying the health-care industry and a notebook discussing killing a CEO, according to authorities.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moscow, Washington narrow Ukraine peace deal gaps in high-level talks

Don't think Ukraine will 'ever be able to join Nato': Donald Trump

Trump says Xi Jinping called to negotiate tariff deal; China rejects claim

Our food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's blockade: WFP

Urgent need for collaboration to tackle urban begging: World Bank economist

Topics :MurderManhattan

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story