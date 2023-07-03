Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic version of Cyanocobalamin nasal spray

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Cyanocobalamin nasal spray.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray of strength 500 mcg/spray (one spray per device), Lupin said in a statement.

Cyanocobalamin nasal spray is used to maintain normal vitamin B12 blood levels in patients with pernicious anaemia.

"This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Somerset facility in the US," the company added.

Cyanocobalamin nasal spray had estimated annual sales of USD 69 million in the US, Lupin said, citing IQVIA MAT March 2023 data.