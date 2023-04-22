Home / World News / Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown

Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown

According to reports, the layoffs at Uber rival may affect 30 per cent of its 4,000 employees

San Francisco
Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More layoffs were announced this week as global financial consulting firm Deloitte reportedly told its staff that it will cut around 1,200 jobs in the US.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the job cuts at Deloitte will cut 3 per cent of total workforce at its Risk and Financial Advisory division.

Later on Friday, ride-hailing firm Lyft announced to significantly reduce the size of the team "as part of a restructuring to focus on better meeting the needs of riders and drivers".

According to reports, the layoffs at Uber rival may affect 30 per cent of its 4,000 employees.

"I own this decision, and understand that it comes at an enormous cost. We're not just talking about team members; we're talking about relationships with people who've worked (and played) together, sometimes for years," said Lyft CEO David Risher.

Those impacted will get at least 10 weeks of pay, with additional weeks for team members with more than 4 years with Lyft.

The fresh Lyft layoffs will happen on April 27. The company laid off 13 per cent of its staff in November last year.

"We need to be a faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers so we can deliver on this purpose. And we need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth," said the CEO.

--IANS

na/shb/

Topics :LyftDeloittejob cutslayoff

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Also Read

Big 4 push the tech button, look to expand IT service presence in India

Deloitte employee masterminds global hack gang, finds Sunday Times

Most fired tech workers landing new jobs in three months, says report

Indian industry leaders expect GDP to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Survey

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Climate change continues to advance in 2022 as populations impacted: Report

Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff

XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story