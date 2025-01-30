Chaos erupts as M23 rebels seize Goma: What's happening in DR Congo

The M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo or DRC) has seized control of Goma, a key city in the eastern part of the country, and is now advancing south towards Bukavu. The capture of Goma marks a major escalation in the long-running conflict in the region, which has already displaced more than a million people and led to widespread violence.

This has also worsened an already dire humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, with hospitals overwhelmed and bodies left in the streets following the recent escalation. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes to escape the violence.

But what led to this conflict? Here’s a closer look at the rebel group, their demands, Rwanda’s possible role, and UN peacekeeping efforts.

Who are the M23 rebels?

M23’s leadership is dominated by ethnic Tutsis, a minority group in eastern DR Congo. They say they are fighting to protect their people from persecution and attacks by armed Hutu militias, particularly the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The FDLR includes some Hutus responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which nearly a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

M23, named after the March 23, 2009 peace agreement that ended a previous Tutsi-led uprising, is an armed group dominated by ethnic Tutsis. The agreement promised better political representation and integration of former rebels into the Congolese army. However, M23 claims the government failed to uphold these promises, particularly in integrating Congolese Tutsis into the army and administration, leading them to take up arms again in 2022.

Members of the M23 rebel group ride on a pickup truck as they leave their position for patrols amid conflict between them and FARDC, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 29, 2025 | Photo by Stringer on Reuters

What is happening in DRC right now?

On Monday night, M23 rebels entered Goma, encountering resistance in key areas, including the airport. By Tuesday evening, the airport had fallen under their control, and hundreds of government soldiers and allied militia had surrendered. By Wednesday morning, M23 had full control of the city, with reports of corpses still visible on the streets, global media houses reported.

The leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), Corneille Nangaa, which includes M23, told Reuters on Wednesday that the group intends to govern the city. Meanwhile, rebel forces have started advancing south from Minova, a town on Lake Kivu’s western shore, toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

Goma: Gateway to DRC’s rich minerals

Goma is not just any city – it is a strategic hub located on the border with Rwanda and on the shores of Lake Kivu. The city is a gateway to rich mining areas that produce valuable resources like gold, tin, and coltan – a key mineral used in mobile phones and batteries for electric vehicles.

Controlling Goma gives M23 access to trade routes and economic power.

M23 has been a dominant force in the region for more than a year, controlling the coltan-mining area of Rubaya. The group generates around $800,000 per month through a production tax on coltan, a mineral crucial for manufacturing smartphones and electronic devices, Reuters said.

Conflict ongoing for more than 30 years

The conflict in eastern DR Congo is not new and has been ongoing for more than 30 years, since the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide. The region is home to over 100 armed groups, all fighting for power, ethnic dominance, and control over DR Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

Rwanda and Uganda have a history of military interventions in DR Congo, dating back to 1996 and 1998, when both countries invaded, saying they were targeting Hutu militias. These conflicts turned into two devastating wars, often called "Africa’s World Wars," that killed millions of people.

Is Rwanda involved in the conflict?

The Congolese government, UN officials, and Western nations, including the US, have accused Rwanda of backing M23 by supplying troops and weapons. A 2022 UN report claimed to have “solid evidence” of Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside the rebels.

Rwanda denies these allegations, arguing that its actions are defensive. It also accuses the DRC of collaborating with the FDLR, which has carried out attacks on Tutsi communities in both Congo and Rwanda.

Global implications of conflict

The conflict in DR Congo is more than a regional issue and can have severe global implications. The country is one of the world’s largest sources of coltan, gold, and other minerals used in everyday electronics. The ongoing fighting disrupts supply chains and could lead to rising prices for tech products.

International response to DRC conflict

UN peacekeepers, deployed under the MONUSCO mission, had been assisting the Congolese army in containing M23. However, the planned withdrawal of MONUSCO has been put on hold due to the worsening security situation. Around 11,000 peacekeepers remain in eastern Congo, according to a report by BBC.

Following the fall of Goma, UN forces evacuated staff and their families, while many government officials and pro-government militia members sought refuge at UN bases. The Congolese military had also hired private military contractors, including Romanian mercenaries, to combat M23. Many of these contractors have since surrendered and left the country.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community extended its military mission in DRC last year to assist the Congolese army. However, both Congolese and regional forces have suffered losses in the recent fighting.

Countries like the United States and France have urged Rwanda to stop supporting M23. With M23 now in control of Goma, the next phase of the conflict will likely determine whether they can hold onto the city or expand further. If they move towards Bukavu, it could deepen the crisis.