Toyota sells 10.8 mn vehicles in 2024, stays world's top-selling automaker

Toyota Motor sold 10.8 million vehicles in 2024, it said on Thursday, remaining the world's top-selling automaker for a fifth straight year.

The Japanese automaker posted a 3.7 per cent drop in global group unit sales last year, including those of compact car maker Daihatsu and truck unit Hino Motors.

The decline was largely due to a steep slump in sales in Japan where the automaker faced fallout from governance issues over certification test procedures, especially at Daihatsu.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported a 2.3 per cent decline in unit sales last year to just over 9 million vehicles, as it seeks to cut costs at home and fight a price war in key market China.