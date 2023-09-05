Macron to attend G20 Summit in Delhi, travel to B'desh next for visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit taking place under India's presidency on September 9-10, and will then travel to Bangladesh for a bilateral visit, the President's office said in a statement.

The G20 Summit will allow France's President to continue his continuing engagement with colleagues from other continents in order to address the threats of global fragmentation the statement said.

"The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit under India's Presidency on 9 and 10 September, and will then travel to Bangladesh on 10 September for a bilateral visit. The G20 Summit will enable France's Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world. It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation," the President's Office said in an official press release.

The Summit will also serve as a follow-up to the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which was convened in Paris in June.

"This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet," the release read.

After welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Paris this summer and visiting Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Sri Lanka, the French President will continue to implement France's Indo-Pacific policy in Bangladesh.

"In Bangladesh, the President of the French Republic will continue to implement France's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, after having welcomed Prime Minister Modi in Paris this summer, and visited Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Sri Lanka. It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relationship with a country that is undergoing rapid economic development, with France's support, and is seeking to diversify its partnerships," the president's office said.

In Bangladesh, President Macron will restate France's willingness to be by its side on the humanitarian front, especially given the country's frequent flooding and Bangladesh being particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate disruption.

Notably, the G20 summit will be held over two days in New Delhi, on September 9 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

The New Delhi G20 summit will see the biggest participation in the history of the grouping, with arrangements in place for the mega event, including those for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.