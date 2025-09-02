Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro on Monday said he would constitutionally declare a republic in arms if the South American country were attacked by forces that the United States government has deployed to the Caribbean.

His comments during a news conference come as the US government this week is set to boost its maritime force in the waters off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels. The US has not signalled any planned land incursion by the thousands of personnel being deployed. Still, Maduro's government has responded by deploying troops along its coast and border with neighbouring Colombia, as well as by urging Venezuelans to enlist in a civilian militia.

In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela, Maduro said of the deployment, which he characterised as an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat. ALSO READ: Trump doubles reward to $50 mn for arrest of Venezuela's President Maduro The US Navy now has two Aegis guided-missile destroyers the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham in the Caribbean, as well as the destroyer USS Sampson and the cruiser USS Lake Erie in the waters off Latin America. That military presence is set to expand. Three amphibious assault ships a force that encompasses more than 4,000 sailors and Marines would be entering the region this week, a defence official told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe ongoing operations.

The deployment comes as President Donald Trump has pushed for using the military to thwart cartels he blames for the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into US communities and for perpetuating violence in some US cities. On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvn Gil, citing a United Nations report, told his counterparts in various Latin American countries that the deployment of US maritime forces is built on a false narrative as 87 per cent of cocaine produced in Colombia departs through the Pacific and traffickers attempt to move only 5 per cent of their product through Venezuela. Landlocked Bolivia and Colombia, with access to the Pacific and Caribbean, are the world's top cocaine producers.

ALSO READ: Venezuela denies opposition fled country under international rescue effort Gil added that the narrative threatens the entire region and an attack on Venezuela would really mean a complete destabilisation of the region. Let us immediately demand an end to this deployment, which has no other reason than to threaten a sovereign people, he added during a virtual meeting of members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States regional group. Maduro also used his news conference to insist that he was the legitimate winner of last year's presidential election. But ample and credible evidence has shown the contrary, prompting several countries, including the US, to not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president.