UK outraged at Israel restricting aid, works to evacuate sick Gaza children

Lammy urged a massive humanitarian response to stop more deaths in Gaza after the world's top food crisis authority warned in August that Gaza City is already gripped by famine

David Lammy
David Lammy said he was outraged by Israel not allowing enough aid to enter Gaza as he announced $20 million more for medical assistance for Gaza and the region (Photo: PTI)
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
British officials are working to get critically sick and injured children out of Gaza so they can receive specialist treatment in UK hospitals, the British foreign secretary said Monday, adding that the first patients will arrive in coming weeks.

David Lammy said he was outraged by Israel not allowing enough aid to enter Gaza as he announced $20 million more for medical assistance for Gaza and the region.

This is not a natural disaster, it's a manmade famine in the 21st century, he said. I'm outraged by the Israeli government's refusal to allow in sufficient aid.

We all know there is only one way out an immediate ceasefire, Lammy added.

He told lawmakers that British officials are also supporting students from Gaza who have been granted scholarships at UK universities so that they can start their studies in the fall.

Lammy said a massive humanitarian response was needed to prevent more Palestinians from dying and starving after the world's leading authority on food crises said in late August that the Gaza Strip's largest city is in the grips of famine.

He did not give specifics about the number of sick children or scholars that Britain is accepting from Gaza. But Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament on Monday that officials are expediting visas for those Palestinians, as well as their accompanying family members.

British media have reported that officials are facilitating the evacuation of nine students in Gaza who were awarded Chevening scholarships, funded by Britain's Foreign Office, but that dozens of other Palestinian students who have offers to study in the UK were still in limbo.

Officials have said they will not give specifics on the evacuation process because the situation was sensitive and complex.

Other European nations including Italy have also evacuated students and sick children from Gaza.

The UK funds field hospital operations in Gaza through a charity and works with the World Health Organisation in Egypt to help treat some of the 8,000 people from Gaza who have been medically evacuated there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GazaGaza conflictisraelIsrael-PalestineUK govtBritain

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

