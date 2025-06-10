Maldives names Katrina Kaif its global brand ambassador for tourism

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been appointed as the Maldives' new global brand ambassador for tourism. In addition to making this statement, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has started its summer sale campaign, which intends to draw tourists to this stunning archipelago globally. Since Katrina is not just a successful actress but also an inspirational businesswoman, there is a lot of excitement surrounding her new role.

The move coincides with improving relations between India and the Maldives, which had worsened at the start of the last year, and also comes one month before Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the country. The CEO and MD of Visit Maldives, Ibrahim Shiuree, stated that the nation was "thrilled" to have Katrina serve as its global brand ambassador.

What did Katrina Kaif say on becoming Maldives' global brand ambassador?

The actress stated, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty — a place where elegance meets tranquility. I’m honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I’m excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.”

With its pristine waters, opulent resorts, and serene beaches, the Maldives has long been a popular tourist destination for Indians. With her enormous fan base both domestically and internationally, Kaif is anticipated to play a key role in raising the Maldives' status as a travel destination.

Maldives' post on Summer sale offers

Details regarding this can be found on the official 'Visit Maldives' X account. A post about Katrina Kaif states that the goal of the 'Visit Maldives' campaign is to allow everyone to experience the natural beauty of the Maldives closely, particularly as they embark on a new chapter.

Exclusive deals on boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and family-friendly Maldivian vacations are being offered as part of this summer sale campaign. Major markets including India, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, as well as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, are actively pursuing this strategy. It seeks to further enhance the Maldives' international reputation and encourage reservations for the summer 2025.

India and Maldives relations

The timing of the announcement is also significant because it coincides with PM Modi's pre-scheduled trip to the Maldives, which New Delhi and Male are hoping will restore ties that have deteriorated since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who is perceived as pro-Chinese, was elected following an "India Out" campaign.

When PM Modi shared a number of images on social media last year, the situation deteriorated. Notably, in January 2024, a number of Maldivian ministers made offensive comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which sparked the #BoycottMaldives social media movement. Many Indian travellers canceled their trips to the Maldives as a result, and the incident had significantly impacted the country’s reputation and economy.

Finally, it appeared like the two countries were repairing their relationship when Muizzu traveled to India in October 2024. Reiterating its "Neighbourhood First" policy, India has offered a $50 million treasury-bill rollover interest-free to support the Maldives with its debt difficulties and fiscal reforms. Since then, relations have greatly improved between the two nations. As of June 7, 2025, the Maldives welcomed one million tourists, the nation's tourism department posted on X.