Home / World News / 8 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self

8 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self

In a statement later issued, the police claimed that the school had been successfully evacuated

Shooting, Gun
Police said they deployed a force to the school after they received a phone call about multiple gunshots being heard | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least eight people have been killed, including the suspect, and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday (local time), local news media outlet ORF said.
 
Police said they deployed a force to the school after they received a phone call about multiple gunshots being heard.  Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse High School. According to a post shared on X, the police said that about an hour later that the deployment was still ongoing and that it involved a helicopter.  In a statement later issued, the police claimed that the school had been successfully evacuated, adding, "The situation is secure. No further danger is expected".   Among those killed were both students and teachers, the police added. According to Graz Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), there are eight fatalities: one adult and seven students, including the suspect. However, the Interior Ministry reported nine fatalities. 
The report states that following the shooting, most political events were canceled for the day, adding that the Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) visited the shooting site. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli navy attacks docks in rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida

Greta Thunberg faces deportation after Israel seizes Gaza aid boat

Japanese frigate reaches Australia as Tokyo attempts $6.5 bn defence deal

Trump believes Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg

China to expand pain relief options for childbirth amid population decline

Topics :AustriaDeath tollShootingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story