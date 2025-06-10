8 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self

At least eight people have been killed, including the suspect, and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday (local time), local news media outlet ORF said.

The report states that following the shooting, most political events were canceled for the day, adding that the Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) visited the shooting site.

Police said they deployed a force to the school after they received a phone call about multiple gunshots being heard.Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse High School. According to a post shared on X, the police said that about an hour later that the deployment was still ongoing and that it involved a helicopter.In a statement later issued, the police claimed that the school had been successfully evacuated, adding, "The situation is secure. No further danger is expected".Among those killed were both students and teachers, the police added. According to Graz Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), there are eight fatalities: one adult and seven students, including the suspect. However, the Interior Ministry reported nine fatalities.