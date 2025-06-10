Home / World News / Israeli navy attacks docks in rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida

Israeli navy attacks docks in rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida

Israeli military said navy missile ships conducted the strikes, the first time its forces have been involved in attacks against the Houthi rebels

Israel Flag, Israel
Israel issued online warnings to Yemenis to evacuate from Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif ports over the Houthis' alleged use of seaports for attacks (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
The Israeli navy attacked docks in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, likely damaging facilities that are key to aid shipments to the hungry, war-wracked nation.

The Israeli military said navy missile ships conducted the strikes, the first time its forces have been involved in attacks against the Houthi rebels.

Tuesday's attack comes as the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel during its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel. They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.

Late Monday, Israel issued online warnings to Yemenis to evacuate from Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif ports over the Houthis' alleged use of seaports for attacks.

The port is used to transfer weapons and is a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime's cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities, the Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday.

Hodeida also is the main entry point for food and other humanitarian aid for millions of Yemenis since the war began when the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The Houthis have been launching persistent missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region in what the group's leadership has described as an effort to end Israel's offensive in Gaza.

From November 2023 until January 2025, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which typically sees $1 trillion of goods move through it annually.

The Houthis paused attacks in a self-imposed ceasefire until the US launched a broad assault against the rebels in mid-March. President Donald Trump paused those attacks just before his trip to the Mideast, saying the rebels had capitulated to American demands.

Early Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wrote on the social platform X that US Navy ships had travelled through the Red Sea and its Bab el-Mandeb Strait multiple times in recent days without facing Houthi attacks.

These transits occurred without challenge and demonstrate the success of both Operation ROUGH RIDER and the President's Peace Through Strength agenda, Hegseth wrote ahead of facing Congress for the first time since sharing sensitive military details of America's military campaign against the Houthis in a Signal chat.

It's unclear how the Houthis will respond now that an attack has come from the sea, rather than the air, from the Israelis.

Meanwhile, a wider, decadelong war in Yemen between the Houthis and the country's exiled government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, remains in a stalemate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelYemenYemen war

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

