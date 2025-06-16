Home / World News / Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers arrested after manhunt

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers arrested after manhunt

Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in Brooklyn Park, while Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured in a separate attack nearby in Champlin, Minnesota, early Saturday morning

Criminal in handcuffs
The arrest of 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter brought an end to a two-day search (Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
A man accused of shooting two Democratic state lawmakers was caught late on Sunday after officers tracked him into a wooded area in rural Minnesota, according to law enforcement officials.
 
The arrest of 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter brought an end to a two-day manhunt. He is wanted in connection with the deaths of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife.
 
Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were found dead in their home in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. The residence is located in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis. Roughly 15 km away, Democratic Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured in a separate incident at their home in Champlin.
 
Who is Vance Luther Boelter, the main suspect in the Minnesota shootings?
 
On Sunday, Drew Evans, head of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told reporters that a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect. Evans said a vehicle linked to Boelter was located early Sunday a few miles from his home in Green Isle, a farming area about an hour west of Minneapolis. He added that investigators found items in the car relevant to the case, though he did not disclose details.
 
Authorities identified Boelter as the suspect. He reportedly disguised himself as a police officer and modified a vehicle to resemble a police car. Evans noted that a cowboy hat believed to belong to Boelter was found near the vehicle. He also confirmed that Boelter’s wife and other relatives had been questioned and were cooperating with the investigation, but had not been arrested.
 
FBI offers $50,000 reward in Minnesota lawmakers shooting case
 
The FBI announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Boelter’s capture and conviction. A photograph of the suspect, taken Saturday and showing him in a tan cowboy hat, was released to the public to assist in the search.
 
How police captured the suspect in the Minnesota shooting spree
 
Evans stated that more than 100 law enforcement officers, including SWAT teams, were involved in the search operation, which included door-to-door checks in nearby homes. Authorities had received over 400 tips from the public by Sunday evening.

Topics :USAlawmakersMinnesotaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

