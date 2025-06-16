Home / World News / Donald Trump stopped Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, says US official

Donald Trump stopped Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, says US official

The decision to block Israel's plan came after officials revealed they had an opportunity to kill Khamenei, but Trump waved them off the plan

Donald Trump, Trump
Since Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran over Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme, top US officials have remained in constant communication with Israeli counterparts | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) blocked Israel’s plan to kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Reuters reported, citing two senior US officials.
 
The decision came after Israeli officials revealed they had an opportunity to assassinate Khamenei. However, Trump waved them off the plan, the report added. It is unclear whether Trump personally delivered the message, but he has been in frequent contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
Citing a US official, the report stated, “Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership.”
 
Since Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran over Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme, top US officials have remained in constant communication with Israeli counterparts.
 
Hostilities between Israel and Iran have entered their fourth day with no signs of easing. While Iran has fired several waves of drones and missiles in the past 24 hours, Israel has struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, leaving 224 dead since the beginning of the conflict. Israel has reported 14 fatalities and around 400 injuries, according to its emergency services, Bloomberg reported.
 
According to The Times of Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike. A third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed today. This follows the death of IRGC chief Hossein Salami, who was killed on Friday, the first day of the conflict.
 
As the conflict began on Friday with Israel firing missile barrages targeting Tehran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US had no involvement in Israel’s actions. “Our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said in a statement.
 
However, President Trump told Reuters on Friday (local time) that they “knew everything” about the Israeli strikes.
 

Iran wants Trump dead: Netanyahu

 
 
“They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one,” Netanyahu said.
 
“He tore up this fake agreement. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it clear—even now—‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ He’s been very forceful, so for them, he’s enemy number one,” Netanyahu told Fox News.
 
Describing the current operation, termed “Operation Rising Lion”, Netanyahu called it “one of the greatest military operations in history.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Protester shot and killed at 'No Kings' rally in Utah, say police

Fed pause leaves Wall Street guessing when rate cuts might finally come

'Haven't slept in three nights,' Indian students in Iran seek evacuation

Nippon Steel investors weigh costs of $14 bn US Steel acquisition win

Chips won the cold war, but rare earth magnets could decide the next

Topics :Donald TrumpBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael Iran ConflictAyatollah Ali KhameneiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story