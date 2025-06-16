Donald Trump stopped Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, says US official

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) blocked Israel’s plan to kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Reuters reported, citing two senior US officials.

Citing a US official, the report stated, “Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership.”

Since Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran over Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme, top US officials have remained in constant communication with Israeli counterparts.

However, President Trump told Reuters on Friday (local time) that they “knew everything” about the Israeli strikes.

“They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one,” Netanyahu said.

“He tore up this fake agreement. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it clear—even now—‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ He’s been very forceful, so for them, he’s enemy number one,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

Describing the current operation, termed “Operation Rising Lion”, Netanyahu called it “one of the greatest military operations in history.”