Home / World News / Australians equally distrust both Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, survey finds

Australians equally distrust both Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, survey finds

A new Lowy Institute survey found that 72% of Australians don't trust Donald Trump to act responsibly in global affairs, slightly more than the 71% who expressed distrust in China's Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping
When asked whether Trump or Xi would be a better partner for Australia, the two leaders were tied at 45 per cent apiece | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ben Westcott
 
Australians are equally distrustful of both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to a new survey, complicating Canberra’s task of managing ties with its key security ally and biggest trading partner. 
A new survey released by the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney showed that 72 per cent of respondents said they didn’t trust Trump to act responsibly in global affairs, just edging out the 71 per cent who said they didn’t trust China’s Xi. When asked whether Trump or Xi would be a better partner for Australia, the two leaders were tied at 45 per cent apiece.
 
The results come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a Group of Seven meeting in Canada, where he could hold his first face-to-face meeting with the US president. Albanese will be hoping to negotiate an exemption on US steel and aluminum tariffs for Australia, as well as trying to secure Trump’s support for Aukus following the announcement in Washington of a review of the security accord.  
 
Subscribe to The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you listen.
 
Albanese’s balancing act with Trump is a difficult one. Australians’ faith in the US has deteriorated following the president’s return to the White House. Trust in America as a global player has fallen to just 36 per cent, by far the lowest result in the Lowy survey’s 20-year history.
 
Yet despite an aversion to Trump, Australians aren’t ready to move away from the US as the nation’s primary security partner. The survey showed consistent support for the US alliance, with 80 per cent of respondents saying America was important for Australia’s security.
 
Meanwhile, attitudes to China have slightly improved, although Beijing is generally considered less reliable than the US across most metrics.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fed pause leaves Wall Street guessing when rate cuts might finally come

'Haven't slept in three nights,' Indian students in Iran seek evacuation

Nippon Steel investors weigh costs of $14 bn US Steel acquisition win

Chips won the cold war, but rare earth magnets could decide the next

UK walks tightrope on Israel amid Iran conflict and Gaza pressure

Topics :Donald TrumpAustraliaDonald Trump administrationXi Jinping

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story