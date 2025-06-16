Australians equally distrust both Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, survey finds

By Ben Westcott

Australians are equally distrustful of both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping , according to a new survey, complicating Canberra’s task of managing ties with its key security ally and biggest trading partner.

A new survey released by the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney showed that 72 per cent of respondents said they didn’t trust Trump to act responsibly in global affairs, just edging out the 71 per cent who said they didn’t trust China’s Xi. When asked whether Trump or Xi would be a better partner for Australia, the two leaders were tied at 45 per cent apiece.

ALSO READ: Pentagon mulls scrapping Aukus submarine deal with Australia, Britain The results come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a Group of Seven meeting in Canada, where he could hold his first face-to-face meeting with the US president. Albanese will be hoping to negotiate an exemption on US steel and aluminum tariffs for Australia, as well as trying to secure Trump’s support for Aukus following the announcement in Washington of a review of the security accord. Subscribe to The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you listen. Albanese’s balancing act with Trump is a difficult one. Australians’ faith in the US has deteriorated following the president’s return to the White House. Trust in America as a global player has fallen to just 36 per cent, by far the lowest result in the Lowy survey’s 20-year history.