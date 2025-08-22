US to not issue worker visas for truck drivers: Rubio after Florida crash

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, on Friday (IST) announced that President Donald Trump's administration will stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, effective immediately.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers."

The decision follows a recent incident in Florida’s St. Lucie County, where an Indian-origin driver’s illegal U-turn on a highway led to a crash that killed three people.

On August 12, the Indian-origin driver, Harjinder Singh, was held responsible for the incident. Singh, who, according to the US President Donald Trump's administration, is an illegal immigrant and reportedly entered the United States through the Mexico border in 2018, obtained a commercial driver's licence from California, regardless of his immigration status. On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation announced that an investigation into the crash is underway. According to media reports, Singh faces three charges of vehicular homicide. Tightening rules for foreign truck drivers The move to stop issuing visas for commercial truck drivers is part of the ongoing effort by the Trump administration to tighten immigration norms.

The Department of Transportation in May announced that it would be increasing the enforcement of an English language requirement for drivers, after an executive order was issued by Donald Trump in April. According to a report in The Hill, citing the White House order at the time, it said, "They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers... Drivers need to provide feedback to their employers and customers and receive related directions in English." According to The Hill, foreign truck drivers in the US are usually working on H-2B visas.