Home / World News / Mark Zuckerberg avoids personal liability in Meta addiction lawsuits

Mark Zuckerberg avoids personal liability in Meta addiction lawsuits

Rogers ruled that Zuckerberg was not required to disclose safety information absent a "special relationship" with the users of Meta's products, according to the order

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rachel Graf

Mark Zuckerberg won his bid to avoid personal liability in about two dozen lawsuits accusing Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies of addicting children to their products.
 
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the cases, sided with the Meta chief executive officer in a ruling issued Monday. The decision dismisses Zuckerberg as an individual defendant without affecting claims against Meta as a company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Lawsuits filed on behalf of young people have alleged that Zuckerberg was repeatedly warned that Instagram and Facebook weren’t safe for children but ignored the findings and chose not to share them publicly.

Rogers ruled that Zuckerberg was not required to disclose safety information absent a “special relationship” with the users of Meta’s products, according to the order. 

The judge also said Zuckerberg couldn’t be held liable just because he’s the public face of Meta. Finding otherwise would create “a duty to disclose for any individual recognizable to the public,” Rogers wrote in the ruling. “The court will not countenance such a novel approach here.” 

Rogers said the Meta users and family members who sued can amend and refile their complaints. At a hearing in February, the judge appeared sympathetic to plaintiffs’ arguments that Zuckerberg could be held liable for personally concealing information as a corporate officer at Meta.

A Meta representative and an attorney for the plaintiffs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases naming Zuckerberg are a small subset of a collection of more than 1,000 suits in state and federal courts by families and public school districts against Meta along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, and Snap Inc., owner of the Snapchat platform. 

Rogers allowed some claims to proceed against the companies while dismissing others. The companies have denied wrongdoing, saying they have taken steps to keep young users safe on the platforms.

The case is In Re Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, 22-md-03047, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

Also Read

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta to let iPhone 15 Pro users upload spatial videos on Quest VR headsets

Lightning, rains kill 49 in Pak, state of emergency declared in southwest

Pro-Palestinian protestors block airports and highways in major US cities

India continues to be important strategic partner for US: Mathew Miller

Attack on Russian-controlled Ukraine nuclear plant put world at risk: IAEA

Breast cancer to cause million deaths a year by 2040: Lancet commission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mark ZuckerbergFacebookSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story