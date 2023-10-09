Home / World News / Measures in place to ensure safety of employees at Haifa port: APSEZ

Measures in place to ensure safety of employees at Haifa port: APSEZ

APSEZ in a statement said that the company remains fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable it to respond effectively to any eventuality

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said the company has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees in Israeli port of Haifa and all of them are safe.

Israel witnessed an unprecedented multi-front attack by air, land and sea by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

APSEZ in a statement said that the company remains fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable it to respond effectively to any eventuality.

"We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in south Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the north.

"We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe," spokesperson of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited said.

Earlier this year, the Adani Group acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion.

"At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel," the statement said.

According to the statement, the overall contribution of Haifa post in APSEZ's numbers is relatively small at 3 per cent of the total cargo volume.

"For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ's total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT," it said.

In the initial six months (Apr-Sep 23), APSEZ's total cargo volume was 203 MMT, of which the Haifa share is ~6 MMT.

"We stay confident of APSEZ's business performance," the statement added.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

