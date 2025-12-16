Merriam-Webster's 2025 Word of the Year is 'slop': Here's what it means

The term slop was first used in the 1700s and meant soft mud; however, through the years, it has evolved more generally to imply something of little value. In the 1800s, it came to mean “food waste” (as in “pig slop”), and then more generally, “rubbish” or “a product of little or no value".

Slop's definition has since expanded to mean digital content of low quality that is usually produced in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.

Greg Barlow, Merriam-Webster's president, informed AP that it is such an illustrative word, and added that it is part of a transformative technology, AI, and it's something that people have found fascinating and annoying. He further said that the label covers everything from ridiculous videos and bizarre ad images to tacky propaganda, realistic-looking fake news, and low-grade e-books churned out by artificial intelligence.

According to Merriam-Webster, slop, just like slime, sludge, and muck, has the wet sound of something you don’t want to touch. Slop oozes into everything. In 2025, even as concerns about artificial intelligence grew louder, “slop” struck a different note, less alarmed and more sardonic. The term amounts to a small jab at the technology: when it tries to stand in for human creativity, it often does not look particularly intelligent.