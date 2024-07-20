Meta chief Zuckerberg won't endorse Trump or Biden in elections: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 2:19 AM IST
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declined to endorse either Donald Trump or Joe Biden and said he does not plan to be involved in the upcoming U.S. presidential election in any way, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
 
Zuckerberg's comments come as several influential figures in Silicon Valley, including Tesla boss Elon Musk and venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, back Trump for president.

In an interview with the publication on Thursday, the billionaire tech executive said former President Trump's immediate reaction after being shot was "badass" and inspiring, and helps explain his appeal to voters.

A gunman opened fire on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, with one of the bullets grazing his right ear.

The assassination attempt has enraged his supporters and paused the Democratic campaign, raising fears of further political violence.

Meta has frequently called out Trump's posts for containing misinformation and breaching content rules on its platforms. It also suspended his Facebook and Instagram accounts for about two years following the January 2021 Capitol riots.
 

Zuckerberg said Meta was making changes that he hoped would mean Facebook was not as much of a flashpoint in elections going forward.
 
"I think you're going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past," the report quoted him as saying.
 
Meta and Zuckerberg did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 2:19 AM IST

