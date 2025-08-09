Meteor that hit a home in Georgia is older than Earth, says scientist

A meteorite that punched a hole in a Georgia home owner's roof after blazing across the sky in a fiery streak is older than the Earth itself, according to a scientist who examined fragments of the space rock.

People in several Southern states reported seeing the mysterious fireball in broad daylight on June 26 as it hurtled toward the ground faster than the speed of sound.

University of Georgia planetary geologist Scott Harris said in a press release on Friday that he examined 23 grams (0.8 ounces) of meteorite fragments recovered from a piece the size of a cherry tomato that struck a man's roof like a bullet and left a dent in the floor of the home outside Atlanta.