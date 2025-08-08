Home / World News / Trump to realise trade policy failure within 6-9 months, says EAC-PM member

Trump to realise trade policy failure within 6-9 months, says EAC-PM member

On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total duty to 50 per cent effective August 27

Donald Trump
"This (Trump) regime is acting in a way that it is very hard to understand who is taking decisions," Mishra said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Economic Advisory to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Neelkanth Mishra on Friday said in the next 6-9 months US President Donald Trump will figure out that his tariff policy is not working.

On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total duty to 50 per cent effective August 27.

The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

"It is reasonably clear that in the next 6-9 months, they will figure out that it (tariff policy) is not working," Mishra said while speaking at the Business Today India@100 event.

He noted that the US government's decision to announce additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports is an attempt to break away from India.

"This (Trump) regime is acting in a way that it is very hard to understand who is taking decisions," Mishra said.

The EAC-PM member observed that the Indian economy is unlikely to grow at 9-10 per cent on a sustainable basis.

"India has been growing at a reasonable rate... 7 per cent growth is doable, achievable," he said.

Speaking at the same event, former Deputy Chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said Trump has upended the rule-based trading system and is acting like a bully.

"Most economists think that his policies will not make America great again... Full effect of his tariffs will be felt in the next 3-4 months," Ahluwalia said.

He said India should try to negotiate with the US to get a good trade deal. Ahluwalia noted that India has been growing at an average of 6.5 per cent for the last 23 years.

"It is a crisis time... 6.5 per cent economic growth rate is not good enough, as it is not generating enough jobs," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump weighs $30 bn Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac IPO for later this year

Wall Street and AI startups are fighting over entry-level quants

Germany halts military exports linked to Gaza amid Israel offensive

US gold bar tariffs spark market turmoil and price surge in New York

China's AI hiring push targets university grads and overseas talent

Topics :Trumptrade policyUSIndian oil importRussia

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story