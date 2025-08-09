Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors saying women shouldn't vote

The man who oversees the US' military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made on Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views on the role of religion and women.

In the post, Hegseth commented on an almost seven-minute-long report by CNN examining Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC. The report featured a pastor from Wilson's church advocating the repeal of women's right to vote from the Constitution, and another pastor saying that in his ideal world, people would vote as households. It also featured a female congregant saying that she submits to her husband.

All of Christ for All of Life, Hegseth wrote in his post that accompanied the video. Hegseth's post received more than 12,000 likes and 2,000 shares on X. Some users agreed with the pastors in the video, while others expressed alarm at the defense secretary promoting Christian nationalist ideas. Doug Pagitt, pastor and executive director of the progressive evangelical organisation Vote Common Good, said the ideas in the video are views that small fringes of Christians keep and said it was very disturbing that Hegseth would amplify them.