A Mexican navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday evening (local time), killing two people and injuring 17. The Cuauhtemoc, a 297-foot-long tall ship, was sailing along the East River as part of a scheduled goodwill tour when it struck the underside of the historic bridge, tearing down its towering masts.

Eyewitness footage showed the vessel’s three masts crashing into the bridge’s lower deck, sending sailors hanging from broken rigging.

“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn't tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” Lily Katz, an eyewitness, told the Associated Press.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed 19 injuries, including four people in critical condition. He later informed that two out of the four critically injured had died.

Why did the collision occur?

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the Cuauhtemoc appeared to lose power while attempting to pass under the bridge. The ship’s masts, each about 147 feet tall, struck the bridge’s 135-foot clearance, shearing off sections that fell onto the bridge as traffic scattered.

Video clips show the ship drifting toward the riverbank as responders rushed in. A full investigation into the cause is underway.

Historic vessel immobilised mid-tour

The Cuauhtemoc, a 42-year-old training ship operated by the Mexican navy, was midway through a 254-day voyage to 22 ports across 15 countries. It had departed from Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people aboard, most of them naval cadets.

The navy confirmed via social media that damage to the masts had halted the mission. Officials are now assessing the ship’s status and the condition of its crew.

The Mexican consulate in New York said it is coordinating with local authorities to assist the injured and stranded cadets. Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that its ambassador to the United States is also engaged in relief efforts.

Brooklyn Bridge reopens