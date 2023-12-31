Home / World News / Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights to curb migration to US

Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights to curb migration to US

The repatriation flights are part of an agreement made between regional leaders during a summit in Mexico in October that aimed to seek solutions for migration levels

Mexico and Venezuela reiterate their commitment to address the structural causes that fuel irregular migration in the region, and to achieve a humanitarian management of such flows, the statement read | Photo: Reuters
AP Mexico City

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Mexico and Venezuela announced Saturday that they have restarted repatriation flights of Venezuelan migrants in Mexico, the latest move by countries in the region to take on a flood of people travelling north to the United States.

The move comes as authorities say at least 10,000 migrants a day have been arriving at the US-Mexico border, many of them asylum seekers. It also comes as a migrant caravan of thousands of people from across the region largely Venezuelans has trekked through southern Mexico this week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The repatriation flights are part of an agreement made between regional leaders during a summit in Mexico in October that aimed to seek solutions for migration levels that show few signs of slowing down.

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Relations said the two countries began repatriations with a flight on Friday and a second on Saturday in an effort to strengthen their cooperation on migration issues. The statement also said the two countries plan to implement social and work programmes for those repatriated to Venezuela.

Mexico and Venezuela reiterate their commitment to address the structural causes that fuel irregular migration in the region, and to achieve a humanitarian management of such flows, the statement read.

Mexico's government said it previously carried out a similar repatriation flight last Jan. 20 with 110 people.

As migration has soared in recent years, the US government has pressured Latin American nations to control the movement of migrants north, but many transit countries have struggled to deal with the quantities of people.

This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Biden administration officials were in Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador about the high levels of migrants landing on the US-Mexico border.

Lpez Obrador said he also spoke about the issue in a phone call with President Joe Biden on Dec. 20.

He asked Joe Biden asked to speak with me he was worried about the situation on the border because of the unprecedented number of migrants arriving at the border, Mexico's leader said. He called me, saying we had to look for a solution together.

Lpez Obrador has said he is willing to help, but in exchange he wants the US to send more development aid to migrants' home countries and to reduce or eliminate sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

Mexico's president and other critics of American foreign policy have cited the sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela as one of the root causes of high migration.

Also Read

US government injects confusion into Venezuela's 2024 presidential election

US eases oil, gas, sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

EAM Jaishankar presides over repatriation of 2 stolen idols in UK

Migrant caravan in southern Mexico marks Christmas Day by trudging onward

21 killed in Russia's Belgorod following aerial attacks across Ukraine

McKinsey agrees to $78 mn settlement with insurers over opioids crisis

Prosecutors urge court to reject Trump's immunity claims in election case

Houthis show no sign of ending Red Sea attacks as trade traffic up: US Navy

China to ease visa requirements for US travellers in bid to boost tourism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MexicoVenezuelaMigration

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story