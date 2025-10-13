Home / World News / Mexico's President convenes governors as toll from torrential rain hits 44

Mexico's President convenes governors as toll from torrential rain hits 44

That toll could still rise as rescue workers continued to dig through sodden villages clogged with mud and debris

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico
Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico | Image: Bloomberg
AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll from Mexico's torrential rains increased to 44 on Sunday as the fallout mounted from flooding and landslides across the country, prompting President Claudia Sheinbaum to convene governors from hard-hit states to direct an emergency response plan.

Mexico's National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that as of Sunday, the heavy rains had killed 18 people in Veracruz state on the Gulf Coast and 16 people in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City. At least nine people were killed in Puebla, east of Mexico City. Earlier, in the central state of Quertaro, a child died being caught in a landslide.

That toll could still rise as rescue workers continued to dig through sodden villages clogged with mud and debris on Sunday.

In Veracruz and Puebla, hundreds of army personnel, police officers and firefighters conducted rescue operations and set up temporary shelters where stranded residents could find food and medical attention. Thousands of residents across the country were still struggling with a lack of running water and electricity.

We will not leave anyone helpless, President Sheinbaum wrote on social media. On Sunday, surveying authorities' aid distribution in the hard-hit Huauchinango municipality in Puebla, Sheinbaum said that Sunday's improved weather offered a chance to reach communities still entirely isolated.

Authorities have attributed the deadly downpours to Tropical Storm Priscilla, formerly a hurricane, and Tropical Storm Raymond, both off the western coast of Mexico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We are gonna make everybody happy: Trump on uniting West Asia for peace

Mass shooting at packed South Carolina bar kills 4, injures 20 others

Trump sets off for West Asia to mark ceasefire, push for lasting Gaza peace

France's re-appointed PM names new Cabinet in bid to quell political crisis

Vance warns of 'deeper' cuts for federal workers as shutdown enters day 12

Topics :Mexicoheavy rainsUS mexico

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story