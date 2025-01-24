Micheal Martin returns as Prime Minister of Ireland for a second term

Micheal Martin has been elected the Republic of Ireland's prime minister for a second term after a vote in parliament on Thursday.

Martin, leader of the Fianna Fail party, received 95 votes in favor and 76 against his nomination, securing his return to the top office. He will lead a coalition government that includes Fianna Fail, its historic rival Fine Gael, and independent lawmakers, Al Jazeera reported.

Martin's nomination faced a delay after a chaotic vote on Wednesday, which saw the Irish parliament suspended due to opposition protests over the speaking rights of independent lawmakers supporting the incoming coalition. The deadlock was resolved overnight through talks, allowing the vote to proceed a day later.

This coalition marks the second consecutive partnership between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since 1937. Independent ministers will replace the Green Party, which lost significant seats in the November elections.

The 64-year-old Martin previously served as prime minister from 2020 to 2022. Under the coalition agreement, Fine Gael's Simon Harris is scheduled to take over as prime minister in 2027. Harris will first replace Martin as deputy prime minister and is expected to take on the foreign minister role.

Other prominent figures in the new government include Paschal Donohoe of Fine Gael, who is set to return as finance minister, a key role given his influence as chair of the group of eurozone finance ministers, reported Al Jazeera.

Martin's return comes at a time of growing economic concerns, particularly related to the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's return to power and his promises to cut corporate taxes. Martin addressed the economic challenges in his speech to parliament, emphasising the need to protect Ireland's economy in a period of uncertainty.

"For us today, the task is to protect Ireland's strength at a moment of real threat, while also addressing critical social needs," Martin said. He stressed the importance of maintaining strong relationships with the US, the UK, and Europe in order to navigate the changing global landscape.

The new coalition government is focused on using Ireland's growing tax revenues from multinational corporations, particularly US companies, to boost public sector investment, reduce taxes, and build the country's sovereign wealth fund, Al Jazeera reported.

Martin also underscored the need for Ireland to adapt to global economic shifts while ensuring that its strong ties with the US remain a cornerstone of the country's strategy. "The Ireland-America relationship is one which benefits us both and it will emerge strongly no matter what," Martin said.

Martin, a former history teacher who first entered parliament 36 years ago, was a senior figure in the Fianna Fail government that signed the EU-IMF bailout in 2010. While this decision led to significant losses for the party in the 2011 elections, Martin led the party's recovery, guiding Fianna Fail back into power nine years later.