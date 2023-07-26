Home / World News / Microsoft lays out spending plan to meet artificial intelligence demand

Microsoft lays out spending plan to meet artificial intelligence demand

Wall Street is looking at how generative AI services may benefit Microsoft, which secured an early lead with investments in OpenAI, owner of the popular ChatGPT service

Reuters
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Microsoft on Tuesday laid out an aggressive spending plan to meet demand for its new artificial intelligence services after surpassing Wall Street estimates for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and profit.
 
Costs rose sharply as Microsoft built new data centres to support AI, and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on a conference call with analysts the company’s capital expenditures would continue rising each quarter throughout fiscal 2024. Shares fell about 4 per cent in after-hours trade.
 
Wall Street is looking at how generative AI services may benefit Microsoft, which secured an early lead with investments in OpenAI, owner of the popular ChatGPT service.


Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftWall Streets

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

