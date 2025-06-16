How do wars and weapons amplify global emissions?
Israel-Gaza conflict reveals staggering environmental impact
- 50 per cent from Israeli airstrikes and weaponry
- 20 per cent from production of arms and military transport
- 130,000 tonnes from diesel use in Gaza after solar systems were destroyed
- 70,000 humanitarian trucks accounted for 40 per cent of logistics-related emissions
- Gaza now holds 37 million tonnes of debris contaminating groundwater and soil. Rebuilding the strip using conventional materials may add another 30 million tonnes of emissions—surpassing New Zealand’s annual output.
Russia-Ukraine war and its long-term carbon toll
- War-related wildfires burned 92,100 hectares
- Fires released 25.8 million tonnes of CO2
- Aviation rerouting caused 14.4 million tonnes of excess emissions
- Attacks on energy sites added 2.1 million tonnes
Legacy of war: Vietnam, Rwanda, Gulf War and beyond
- Vietnam War used 73 million litres of chemical defoliants, halving the country’s mangroves.
- Rwandan civil war displaced 750,000 into forests, erasing 105 sq km of greenery.
- Gulf War fires released 500,000 tonnes of pollutants daily.
- Israel-Lebanon war (2006) spilled 15,000 tonnes of oil into the Mediterranean.
Environmental fallout goes beyond the battlefield
How military land use and fuel habits shape the climate
Weapons manufacturing and disposal increase ecological cost
The invisible climate cost of global defence logistics
Why are military emissions not on the climate agenda?
