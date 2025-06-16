Home / World News / India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

Indian students are being relocated from major Tehran universities to safer locations within Iran as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its fourth day

Iran-Israel war
Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran. (Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Amid the uncertain situation caused by the Israel-Iran conflict, the Indian embassy in Tehran, working with local Iranian authorities, began moving Indian students to safer areas on Monday. The move follows escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, with both countries exchanging missile and drone attacks, according to a report by The Hindu.
 
Buses have started relocating students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University Tehran Medical Sciences, and Iran University of Medical Sciences, the report said, quoting sources. Due to heavy bombing by Israel, the main priority of the authorities is to move Indian students out of Tehran quickly.
 
Evacuation options through Azerbaijan considered
 
Given the deteriorating conditions, there is a possibility that some Indians may eventually leave Iran through its northern border with Azerbaijan. However, officials have advised Indian students—who make up the majority of the Indian population in Iran—to first move to safer locations within the country before any evacuation plans are finalised.
 
Israel-Iran conflict enters fourth day
 
Hostilities between Israel and Iran entered a fourth day on Monday with no signs of de-escalation. Both nations continued to launch missile strikes through Sunday, despite widespread international calls to halt the violence.
 
Iran has accused Israel of bombing its oil refineries, killing the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence chief along with two other generals, and striking civilian areas. Since Israel launched its large-scale offensive on Friday, Iran has reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries, though it has not clarified how many were civilians or military personnel.
 
Israel stated that its strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military leadership. It also reported that Iran had fired over 270 missiles since Friday, with 22 breaching Israel’s advanced air defence systems and hitting residential areas, causing 14 deaths and 390 injuries. 
'They should make a deal, and will make a deal':Trump 
US President Donald Trump, who had initially urged Iran to reach a nuclear agreement at the onset of Israeli attacks, expressed confidence on Sunday that peace could still be achieved.
 
“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!” he posted on Truth Social. “Many calls and meetings now taking place.” Speaking to reporters later, he added, “Sometimes they have to fight it out.”
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranIndiapalestineBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

