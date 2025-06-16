Iran’s parliament is drafting legislation to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on Monday. He said that Iran “remains opposed to developing weapons of mass destruction", Reuters reported.

Israel-Iran conflict

Before dawn on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) opened "Operation Rising Lion", a air-and-missile offensive aimed at nuclear, missile and military assets across Iran. Israeli commanders said the pre-emptive strikes sought to prevent Iran’s “imminent capacity” to build a bomb. More than 100 high-value locations — including facilities near Natanz and Isfahan — were struck. Satellite images later showed extensive destruction, though Iran’s primary uranium-enrichment plant appeared to escape major damage.

ALSO READ: Will Pakistan nuke Israel? Islamabad denies Iranian commander's claim Within hours, Iran responded with successive waves of ballistic missiles and armed drones against Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday: “If Israeli aggression stops, our responses will stop. But if they continue, they should expect something even stronger.” He also cautioned Washington, London and Paris that “if they assist in blocking our retaliation — via air bases, warships or intelligence — their regional assets will be targeted". Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed the threat, promising “severe punishment” and accusing Israel of dragging the region toward full-scale war.

UN watchdog calls emergency meeting The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convenes in Vienna on Monday to weigh the fallout from Israel’s strikes and to evaluate how the violence affects oversight of Iran’s near-weapons-grade uranium. The session follows last week’s board vote finding Tehran in non-compliance with its safeguards. Less than a day after that ruling, Israeli munitions rained down on nuclear sites, killing several scientists and hitting parts of Tehran’s residential core. Trump blocked plan to kill Khamenei, says US officials According to Reuters, two senior US officials said President Donald Trump recently vetoed an Israeli proposal to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei. An official said, Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership.”