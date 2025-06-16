Home / World News / Iran to quit nuclear treaty, denies seeking weapons of mass destruction

Iran to quit nuclear treaty, denies seeking weapons of mass destruction

Amid escalating conflict with Israel, Iran says it is preparing to exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty; move comes as Israeli strikes target nuclear and military facilities

Iran-Israel war
Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran on June 13. (Photo/ Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Iran’s parliament is drafting legislation to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on Monday. He said that Iran “remains opposed to developing weapons of mass destruction", Reuters reported.
 

Israel-Iran conflict

 
Before dawn on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) opened "Operation Rising Lion", a air-and-missile offensive aimed at nuclear, missile and military assets across Iran. Israeli commanders said the pre-emptive strikes sought to prevent Iran’s “imminent capacity” to build a bomb. More than 100 high-value locations — including facilities near Natanz and Isfahan — were struck. Satellite images later showed extensive destruction, though Iran’s primary uranium-enrichment plant appeared to escape major damage.
 
Within hours, Iran responded with successive waves of ballistic missiles and armed drones against Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday: “If Israeli aggression stops, our responses will stop. But if they continue, they should expect something even stronger.” He also cautioned Washington, London and Paris that “if they assist in blocking our retaliation — via air bases, warships or intelligence — their regional assets will be targeted".     
 
  Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed the threat, promising “severe punishment” and accusing Israel of dragging the region toward full-scale war.
 

UN watchdog calls emergency meeting

 
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convenes in Vienna on Monday to weigh the fallout from Israel’s strikes and to evaluate how the violence affects oversight of Iran’s near-weapons-grade uranium. The session follows last week’s board vote finding Tehran in non-compliance with its safeguards. Less than a day after that ruling, Israeli munitions rained down on nuclear sites, killing several scientists and hitting parts of Tehran’s residential core.
 

Trump blocked plan to kill Khamenei, says US officials

 
According to Reuters, two senior US officials said President Donald Trump recently vetoed an Israeli proposal to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei. An official said, Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership.”
 
US and Israeli leaders have remained in near-constant contact since Friday’s strikes, the sources added.   
 

‘I never get credit', says President Donald Trump

 
Posting on his Truth Social account on X on Sunday, Trump claimed he “never received credit” for quelling conflicts abroad. He cited his claimed role in calming India-Pakistan tensions and asserted, “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.” The president added, “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”
 

India relocates students from Tehran

 
With missile sirens sounding in the Iranian capital, the Indian embassy — working alongside local authorities — has started moving students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University and Iran University of Medical Sciences to safer areas. Officials told The Hindu that the priority is to move Indian nationals out of Tehran “as quickly as possible” amid fears of further escalation.

Topics: Donald Trump, Israel Iran Conflict, US-Iran tensions, United States, Nuclear treaty
First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

