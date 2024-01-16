Home / World News / Misinformation, polarisation limit our abilities: European Commission chief

Misinformation, polarisation limit our abilities: European Commission chief

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, she said this is not the time for polarisation, but for rebuilding trust

Representative image
Press Trust of India Davos

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the risks like misinformation and societal polarisation are very serious as they can limit our capabilities to deal with other challenges.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, she said this is not the time for polarisation, but for rebuilding trust.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This is not a time for conflicts, but the time to drive global collaboration and business have a crucial role to play," she added.

Referring to the WEF Annual Global Risks Report that listed 'disinformation and misinformation' and societal polarisation among the biggest immediate risks before the world, she said these are indeed serious risks because they limit our capabilities in handling other risks, including conflicts, climate and technology.

"This is not the time for polarisation, this is the time for trust. I believe it can be done, and I believe that Europe can lead on that front. It has never been more important for the government and private sector to collaborate to forge a path forward to deal with the biggest challenges of our time," she added.

Noting that democracies across the world are going to polls and a huge proportion of the global population will be affected, the European Commission president said it makes it even more important to ensure that the threats from disinformation and misinformation are dealt with firmly.

Also Read

EU Summit to discuss membership of Ukraine in October: EU Council President

Europe, partners should develop global framework for AI: EU Commission Prez

US commitment to Ukraine a key issue as President Biden meets EU leaders

EU leaders to hold summit with Western Balkans nations for joining the bloc

G20 leaders call for sustainable growth, addressing climate challenge

Elon Musk wants 25% voting control at Tesla before fulfilling AI goal

Davos LIVE: Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other, says WEF

BYD's chartered vessel sets sail with 5,000 electric vehicles for Europe

YouTube making money off new breed of climate denial, monitoring group

AI making disinformation look credible, need global governance: Swiss Prez

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Economic ForumEuropean CommissionEuropean UnionGlobal economyglobal economic crisis

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story