Mitsubishi Heavy to double gas turbine capacity as global demand surges

By Nicholas Takahashi, Shoko Oda and Tsuyoshi Inajima

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd aims to double its gas turbine capacity in the next two years as demand for the equipment rises globally due to replacement and data center needs.

The Japanese manufacturer is seeing orders multiply due in part to turbines installed decades ago nearing the end of life, Chief Executive Officer Eisaku Ito said in an interview on Friday.

“We were working toward boosting production capacity by 30 per cent, but that’s not enough to meet growing demand,” Ito said. “Fulfilling those orders is our top priority.”

Mitsubishi Heavy is working to expand output by improving the efficiency of its production chain, he said, even as the cost of making turbines has nearly doubled in the past few years due to expensive materials, supplies and staffing. The decision comes at a time when demand for gas turbines has increased globally, due to the proliferation of data centers, new manufacturing and continued electrification. Natural gas is seen as a stable alternative to wind and solar power, one that’s also cleaner than burning coal, and more readily available than nuclear energy. Other manufacturers, like GE Vernova Inc., are also seeing an increase in orders for turbines.