Home / World News / South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs

South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs

Overseas shipments gained 1.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, customs data showed Monday, following a 5.8 per cent increase in July

Chips, semiconductor
The last-minute agreement with Washington in late July spared Korean manufacturers from the worst-case scenario. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Heesu Lee
 
South Korea’s exports held up, buoyed by strong semiconductor and auto shipments, underscoring manufacturers’ resilience in the face of sweeping US tariffs.
 
Overseas shipments gained 1.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, customs data showed Monday, following a 5.8 per cent increase in July. On a working-day adjusted basis, exports gained 5.8 per cent, after rising at the same pace in July. Imports declined by 4 per cent, bringing the trade balance to a surplus of $6.5 billion. 
 
August marked the third straight monthly gain, offering some relief for the export-reliant economy. But the reprieve may be fleeting, as the effort to front-load shipments ahead of higher tariffs is expected to fade, and potential semiconductor tariffs threaten to sap momentum.  
 
The last-minute agreement with Washington in late July spared Korean manufacturers from the worst-case scenario, as President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 25 per cent levy on South Korean imports.
 
Still, the new levy set at 15 per cent marks a shift from decades of a tariff-free regime guaranteed by the bilateral trade pact. The central bank last week warned tariff impacts would ripple through the economy via trade, financial markets and business sentiment. Trade is expected to absorb the biggest hit, with exports to the US shrinking as higher costs erode competitiveness and weaker American demand reduces orders.
 
The data also came after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s first in-person summit with Trump, during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties and pledged to expand cooperation on advanced manufacturing and supply chains. 
 
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang Yong said at a policy briefing last week that exports had risen more than expected despite higher US tariffs, led by chips and autos. He said the gains lifted this year’s GDP growth forecast by about 0.2 percentage point, while cautioning that tariff effects could intensify over time. The bank kept its 2026 growth outlook at 1.6 per cent.
 
“While there are concerns about chip tariffs, the current upturn in the semiconductor cycle is lasting longer than we expected,” Rhee told reporters last Thursday, after the BOK left its policy rate unchanged at 2.5 per cent. “If exports remain strong, it could provide additional upside for the economy.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's defence expansion in Southeast Asia fuels new superpower rivalry

China's top banks under strain from rising loan losses, shrinking margins

Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

Ex-NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash, recovering

2 killed, 7 children injured in ATV accident at Alabama off-road park

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffSouth Koreasemiconductor industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story