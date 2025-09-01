Home / World News / Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public, Zelenskyy said (Photo: Reuters)
AP
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.

The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public, Zelenskyy said.

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash, recovering

2 killed, 7 children injured in ATV accident at Alabama off-road park

PBS, NPR stations struggle with Trump's funding cut; scramble for support

Houthis raid UN offices in Yemen's capital, detain 11 staff members

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts southeastern Afghanistan near Pak border

Topics :ZelenskyyUkraineParliamentShooting

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story