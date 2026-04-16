Modi, Macron discuss West Asia, stress navigation freedom in Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X about his telephonic conversation with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday, "We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond." On March 5, Modi and Macron had spoken over the phone, and discussed their "shared concerns" over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.