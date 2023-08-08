Home / World News / Moody's cuts 10 US banks on back of mounting funding costs, office exposure

Moody's cuts 10 US banks on back of mounting funding costs, office exposure

"Collectively, these three developments have lowered the credit profile of a number of US banks, though not all banks equally," it wrote in some of the assessments

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Hari Govind-

Moody’s Investors Service lowered credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks and said it may downgrade major lenders including US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., State Street Corp., and Truist Financial Corp. as part of a sweeping look at mounting pressures on the industry.
 
Higher funding costs, potential regulatory capital weaknesses and rising risks tied to commercial real estate loans amid weakening demand for office space are among strains prompting the review, Moody’s said in a spree of notes late Monday.

“Collectively, these three developments have lowered the credit profile of a number of US banks, though not all banks equally,” it wrote in some of the assessments.

Firms that had ratings cut included M&T Bank Corp., Webster Financial Corp., BOK Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., and Fulton Financial Corp.

Northern Trust Co. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. are also under review for downgrades.

Also Read: Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risk

And Moody’s adopted a “negative” outlook for 11 lenders including PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial Corp., Citizens Financial Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp., Ally Financial Inc., Bank OZK and Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Investors, rattled by the collapse of a regional banks in California and New York this year, have been watching closely for signs of stress in the industry as rising interest rates force firms to pay more for deposits and bump up the cost of funding from alternative sources. At the same time, those higher rates are eroding the value of banks’ assets and making it harder for commercial real estate borrowers to refinance their debts, potentially weakening lenders’ balance sheets.

“Rising funding costs and declining income metrics will erode profitability, the first buffer against losses,” Moody’s wrote in a separate note explaining the moves. “Asset risk is rising, in particular for small and mid-size banks with large CRE exposures.”

Some banks have curbed loan growth, which preserves capital but also slows the shift in their loan mix toward higher-yielding assets, Moody’s said.

Also Read: US lawmakers to declare Aug 15 national day of Celebration of 2 democracies

Banks that depend on more concentrated or higher levels of uninsured deposits are more exposed to these pressures, especially banks with high levels of fixed-rate securities and loans.

Also Read

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics

FPIs withdraw Rs 2,000 cr in first week of Aug due to Fitch downgrading

US lawmakers to declare Aug 15 national day of Celebration of 2 democracies

The Global South quietly revising economic rules written by US, West

2 Russian missile strikes hit city in eastern Ukraine, kill at least 5

Judge tosses Trump's countersuit against writer who won lawsuit against him

US Justice Dept stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations: Official

Topics :MoodysUS banksMoody's RatingRatings upgradeUSInternational News

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story