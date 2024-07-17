More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason: Biden

Following Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which took place last week, US President Joe Biden said that more children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason, describing the situation as stunning and sick.

Delivering his remarks at the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday (local time), Biden called for taking the weapons out from the "streets of America," as he went on to criticise Trump's policies simultaneously.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason that is stunning and that is sick and it's sheer cowardice if we do nothing about it. If you want to stand against violence in America, then join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America," Biden said.

Criticising Trump for his policies during his previous tenures, Biden remarked, "He (Donald Trump) tried to repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance. He had a USD 2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the super-wealthy, the biggest corporation, and exploded the federal debt larger than anyone the one president has in one term."

Speaking further, Biden blamed Trump for the "mismanagement of the pandemic" as well.

"He left no room for us to do what we should be doing, invested in things that affect people's lives, like childcare, elder care, and so much more, that grow the economy and help people. This mismanagement of the pandemic was especially devastating to black communities," Biden said.



More From This Section

"As Harry Truman said, I've never delivered giving anyone hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell. Well, here's the truth about why Donald Trump's presidency was hell for black Americans," President Biden said.

As the US presidential elections draw near, Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on social media.

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, describing the contest between him and Trump as a "stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible "destruction" under Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.