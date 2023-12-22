Home / World News / More than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Gaza officials

More than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Gaza officials

Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths

Palestinians evacuate wounded after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip (Photo: AP/PTI)
AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population, is a new reflection of the staggering cost of the war, which in just over 10 weeks has displaced more than 80% of Gaza's people and devastated wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

