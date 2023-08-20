Home / World News / More villages evacuated as a large wildfire in Greece rages for second day

More villages evacuated as a large wildfire in Greece rages for second day

There were no reports of serious injuries to firefighters or residents from the forest blaze near the town of Alexandroupolis, that forced the evacuation of another eight villages Saturday

AP Thessaloniki (Greece)
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Greek authorities evacuated another four villages near the northeastern border with Turkey Sunday where a large summer wildfire that has already destroyed several homes over the weekend drew dangerously close.

There were no reports of serious injuries to firefighters or residents from the forest blaze near the town of Alexandroupolis, that forced the evacuation of another eight villages Saturday.

Strong winds whipped on the flames, and civil protection authorities warned of an extreme fire risk Monday in the region around the capital, Athens, and other parts of southern Greece.

Some 200 firefighters, assisted by 16 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers and police, were battling the blaze near Alexandroupolis.

Local authorities said about half a dozen outlying houses and outbuildings were badly damaged in two of the evacuated villages, as well as a church.

Sections of a major highway were closed for a second day as smoke reduced visibility, while Alexandroupolis residents were advised to keep their windows shut.

Greece's minister for civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said Sunday that firefighters, police, army personnel and volunteers were waging an intense battle in the Alexandroupolis area, and called for extreme public vigilance throughout the country Monday.

No outdoors work that could trigger a fire will be permitted, he said. We must all protect our country.

Greece suffers destructive wildfires every summer, which officials said have been exacerbated by climate change.

The most deadly killed 104 people in 2018, in a seaside resort near Athens that residents had not been warned to evacuate.

Since then, authorities have been erring on the side of caution, issuing swift mass evacuation orders whenever inhabited areas are under threat.

Last month a large wildfire on the resort island of Rhodes forced the evacuation of some 20,000 tourists.

Days later, two air force pilots were killed when their water-dropping plane crashed while diving low to tackle a blaze on the island of Evia. Another three wildfire-related deaths have been recorded this summer.

GreeceNatural Disastersfire

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

