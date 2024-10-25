Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Morgan Stanley says CEO Ted Pick to succeed James Gorman as chairman

Morgan Stanley says CEO Ted Pick to succeed James Gorman as chairman

The longtime former CEO was just this week named as chair of the Walt Disney Co. board where he's been helping the company find a successor to Bob Iger

Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick will become chairman of the board in January. | Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Sridhar Natarajan
 
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick will become chairman of the board in January, replacing his predecessor James Gorman.
 
Gorman had said in May that he would step down at the end of the year, and Pick was expected to replace him in that role. In a nod of respect to Gorman, the bank said he will take on the title of “chair emeritus” after leaving the board, according to a statement Thursday.
 
The longtime former CEO was just this week named as chair of the Walt Disney Co. board where he’s been helping the company find a successor to Bob Iger.
 
Pick took over from Gorman as CEO at the start of the year and is fresh off the bank’s best earnings-day performance after reporting results earlier this month that exceeded expectations. Under Pick, the stock has climbed 27.8 per cent this year.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Morgan Stanley's Q3 profit beats estimates on investment banking windfall

Morgan Stanley buys 0.57% shares of Titagarh Rail Systems via block deal

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup buy Rs 755 cr worth shares in HDFC Bank

Swiggy vs Zomato: Which is better investment bet? Morgan Stanley weighs in

Morgan Stanley secures Rs 2,122 cr office lease for 16 floors in Mumbai

Topics :Morgan StanleyWalt DisneyChief executive officer

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story