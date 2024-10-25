Seeing everyone's concerns, intend to be all Americans' president: Harris

With less than two weeks remaining in the presidential elections, US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her intent to be the leader of "all Americans."

Speaking to reporters at a press gaggle before departing for campaigning in Georgia, Harris said that she is seeing men and women speaking about their concerns regarding the future of democracy in equal measure.

The US goes into elections in less than two weeks with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice President Kamala Harris for her first term to the White House.

Kamala Harris stated that Americans want a president who leads the country with optimism and takes on the challenges they face. She accused Donald Trump of taking away fundamental freedom of people.

Asked about her views on the gender gap issue in polls and why she thinks that she has more support among women than Trump, Harris responded, "I have to be honest with you, it's not what I see in terms of my rallies, in terms of the interactions I'm having with people in communities and on the ground. What I am seeing is in equal measure, men and women talking about their concerns about the future of our democracy; talking about the fact that they want a president who leads with optimism and takes on the challenges that we face, whether it be grocery prices or investing in small businesses or homeownership."

She further said, "So, I'm not actually seeing that kind of disparity, and I intend to be a president for all Americans. And that includes paying attention, yes, to a fundamental freedom that has been taken away because of Donald Trump -- the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body -- and, in equal measure, to prioritize the economic needs of individuals and families in America and what we also must do in terms of upholding our strength and standing on the global stage."

She also spoke on the border issue and termed putting the resources into ensuring that US border is secure her "highest priority". Harris pledged that, if elected, she will bring the bipartisan border security bill and sign it into law.

When asked whether construction of a southern border wall will continue in her administration, Harris stated, "I will tell you that my highest priority is to put the resources into ensuring that our border is secure, which is why I've been very clear: I'm going to bring back up, as president, that bipartisan border security bill and make sure that it is brought to my desk so I can sign it into law."

She further said, "The biggest issue that we have right now is that Donald Trump has stood in the way of what would have been a proven part of the solution to the bigger problem, which is that we have a broken immigration system in America, and we need to fix it. And we have the tools at hand, but we have on the other side of this election, Donald Trump, who would prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.I intend to fix the problem in a way that is just about practical solutions that are within our arms reach if we have the commitment to do it."

Kamala Harris will campaign with former US President Barack Obama for the first time in Georgia at a star-studded rally near Atlanta on Thursday (local time), ABC News reported.

Bruce Springsteen, whose music has peppered many presidential candidates' of Democratic Party will perform at the get-out-the-vote concert, according to ABC News report.

Harris is set to appear with former US first lady Michelle Obama in Michigan on Saturday, according to the campaign officials, the report said. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama endorsed Harris in July and both made remarks at the Democratic National Convention in August.

When asked about getting support from Obama and Bruce Springsteen while speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Thursday, Harris said she is "honored" to have them at her campaign events.