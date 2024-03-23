Home / World News / Moscow concert hall terrorist attack: Death toll rises to 93; 11 detained

Moscow concert hall terrorist attack: Death toll rises to 93; 11 detained

The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and left the concert hall in flames and with a collapsing roof

Russia terrorist attack (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Moscow
Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Russian officials say 93 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall in western Moscow and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media.

The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and left the concert hall in flames and with a collapsing roof. The head of Russia's Federal Security Service told Putin Saturday that four people directly involved in the attack were among 11 people detained, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Eleven people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaTerrorismterrorist attacksMoscow

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

