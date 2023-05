Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in The Hague after visiting the International Court of Justice (ICC), said that Putin must be brought to justice over the war and said Kyiv would work to create a new tribunal for this purpose. Russia said on Thursday that the United States was behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin that aimed to kill President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow’s forces fired more combat drones at Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.



White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Peskov was “just lying” and said the United States neither encouraged nor enabled Ukraine to strike outside its borders. He added it was still unclear what had happened at the Kremlin. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without providing evidence, said Ukraine had acted on US orders with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Attempts to disown this (attack on the Kremlin), both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov told reporters.

Kyiv has also denied involvement in the incident, which followed a string of blasts over the past week targeting freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for those attacks too.



EU pledges $551 mn to bolster ammo output in Europe Peskov said an urgent investigation was under way and that any response would be carefully considered and balanced. Separately, Russia’s foreign ministry said the alleged drone attack “must not go unanswered" and that it showed Kyiv had no desire to end the war.

Among a raft of measures, the European Commission proposed the funds to co-finance projects alongside EU governments. It offered around half of the funding for firm to ramp up output capacity or refit old stocks of ammunition. Bloomberg The European Union is setting aside €500 million ($551 million) to boost manufacturing of artillery shells, missiles and gunpowder in an effort to speed up production of ammunition for Ukraine and galvanise the bloc’s defence industry.