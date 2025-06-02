Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts again, videos go viral on social media

Italy’s Mount Etna, which is also known as one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted on June 2 (Monday). Videos of the eruption have surfaced all over the social media showing plumes of ash puffing into the sky and creating tension among the tourists.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), which studies the volcanic activity in Italy has noted that this flaring was majorly a “explosions of increasing intensity”. They’ve also said that this activity in the region began during the early hours of the morning on Monday.

As reported by Fox Weather, the eruption did not cross the valley of Leo.

The INGV has claimed that the eruption occurred mainly due to "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by the collapse of material from the northern side of the Southeast Crater." The volcanic eruption may have been caused by the collapse of the material in the northern side of the southeast carter, then it transitioned into lava fountains. In Piano Vetore ashfall was reported, along with some other areas. This eruption is characterised as Strombolian, which refers to as a low level volcanic eruption, which is capable of releasing a modest amount of volcanic ash. "The volcanic tremor has reached very high values with the location of the centroid of the springs in the Southeast Crater area. Infrasonic activity is also high with events located in correspondence to the Southeast Crater. The deformation signal of the DRUV station continues the trend of variation that started with the activity. Other deformation monitoring networks show no significant change," INGV’s facebook post.