Home / World News / Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts again, videos go viral on social media

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts again, videos go viral on social media

Mount Etna erupted on June 2, sending ash plumes skyward. INGV reports intense Strombolian activity from the Southeast Crater, sparking concern among tourists

Italy q
As reported by Fox Weather, the eruption did not cross the valley of Leo.(Image source: X)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Italy’s Mount Etna, which is also known as one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted on June 2 (Monday). Videos of the eruption have surfaced all over the social media showing plumes of ash puffing into the sky and creating tension among the tourists.
 
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), which studies the volcanic activity in Italy has noted that this flaring was majorly a “explosions of increasing intensity”. They’ve also said that this activity in the region began during the early hours of the morning on Monday.
 
As reported by Fox Weather, the eruption did not cross the valley of Leo.
 
The INGV has claimed that the eruption occurred mainly due to "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by the collapse of material from the northern side of the Southeast Crater." 
 
The volcanic eruption may have been caused by the collapse of the material in the northern side of the southeast carter, then it transitioned into lava fountains. In Piano Vetore ashfall was reported, along with some other areas.
 
This eruption is characterised as Strombolian, which refers to as a low level volcanic eruption, which is capable of releasing a modest amount of volcanic ash. 
 
"The volcanic tremor has reached very high values with the location of the centroid of the springs in the Southeast Crater area. Infrasonic activity is also high with events located in correspondence to the Southeast Crater. The deformation signal of the DRUV station continues the trend of variation that started with the activity. Other deformation monitoring networks show no significant change," INGV’s facebook post.
 
Mount Etna is considered to be an extremely active volcano as it sits on the converging plate margin where the African and Eurasian plates meet. Also it’s the tallest active volcano of Europe, at the height of 11,000 feet. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine and Russia end their latest round of direct peace talks in Istanbul

Shockwaves in space: Earthquakes found to shake up satellite signals

China powers Pakistan's green energy ambitions amid IMF's loan conditions

Trump's proposed 50% tariff hike may hit $5 bn engineering exports: EEPC

Watch: Ukraine drones hit over 40 Russian bombers in record airbase strike

Topics :Italyvolcanovolcano eruptionMount Etna

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story