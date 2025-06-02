Trump's proposed 50% tariff hike may hit $5 bn engineering exports: EEPC

US President Donald Trump's proposed 50 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports could severely impact India's engineering goods' shipments, an engineering exports promotion body has said.

These metals and their derivatives constitute nearly a quarter of the country's total engineering shipments to the US, the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India said.

Currently, India exports around $5 billion worth of steel, aluminium and related products to the US annually.

The existing 25 per cent tariff on steel imports, imposed by the US on March 18, 2025, has already created a tough market for Indian exporters, it said.

While India's direct steel exports to the US remain limited, the tariffs have intensified global competition and disrupted trade flows.