Musk calls Trudeau 'insufferable tool' after speech on women's rights

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , calling him an “insufferable tool” after Trudeau made a pointed comment about US President-elect Donald Trump during a speech in Ottawa.

Trudeau’s speech came at an Equal Voice gala, an organisation that works to get more women elected to public office. In his speech, Trudeau criticised the loss of Kamala Harris in the US presidential race, describing it as a blow to women’s progress.

He also condemned the global rise of "regressive" political forces undermining women's rights.

"It wasn’t supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman President," said Trudeau.

"Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress were under attack, overtly and subtly. And I want you to know that I am, and always will be a proud feminist," he added.

Trudeau's comments came shortly after Trump referred to him as the "governor" of Canada rather than the prime minister, adding fuel to the tension.

Musk, a staunch supporter of Trump, wasted no time in firing back on social media. Responding to a post about Trudeau, Musk tweeted, "He's such an insufferable tool. Won't be in power for much longer."

This isn't the first time Musk has slammed Trudeau. Last month, he predicted that Trudeau would be ousted in Canada’s upcoming election, writing, "He will be gone in the upcoming election."

Musk has also spoken against Canadian government policies, including those on online streaming services and its use of emergency powers during the trucker protests.