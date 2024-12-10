'Governor of great state of Canada': Trump mocks Trudeau amid tariff threat

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday referred to Justin Trudeau as the "governor of the great state of Canada", confirming reports of the purported remarks he made at a dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister two weeks ago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all," he added.

Trump hosted Trudeau for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence on November 30. The meeting came shortly after Trump had threatened to impose high tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing their alleged failures in addressing illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the US.

A '51st state' joke: Trump suggests Canada join the US

During their private dinner, Trump reportedly joked that Canada should consider becoming the 51st state if his proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods negatively impacts the Canadian economy.

As Trump made his case for the tariffs, he reportedly quipped, "Maybe Canada should become the 51st state of the USA." According to Fox News, the remark was met with nervous laughter from Trudeau and his team, who were caught between humour and the serious implications of Trump’s tariff proposals.

The proposal to tax Canadian imports has been a key issue in Trump's election rhetoric, as he has repeatedly called for a tough stance on trade imbalances and border security with both Canada and Mexico. The tariffs, which Trump aims to impose as soon as he takes office, are expected to target Canadian goods unless Canada and Mexico take steps to curb illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Trump's subsidy argument: Why should the US subsidise Canada and Mexico?

The "51st state" quip comes on the heels of Trump's comments over the weekend, where he argued that if the United States is subsidising its neighbours—Canada to the tune of $100 billion and Mexico to $300 billion — it might be better to make those countries part of the US rather than continue offering subsidies.

"We're subsidising Canada to the tune of over $100 billion a year. We're subsidising Mexico for almost $300 billion. We shouldn't be subsidising. Why are we subsidising these countries? If we're going to subsidise them, let them become a state [of the US]," Trump said in an interview on NBC’s Sunday talk show.

Trump's remarks drew sharp reactions, as critics warned that his policies could harm relations with the US’ closest trading partners and neighbours. The rhetoric over subsidies, tariffs, and economic imbalances has further escalated tensions, with critics saying that such extreme measures would have far-reaching consequences for both the US and Canada.

Trudeau responds to potential economic fallout

In response to Trump's tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has expressed growing concern about the potential economic fallout, not just for Canada but also for American consumers. During a press conference on Monday, Trudeau warned that the tariffs could significantly raise costs for US consumers and lead to economic hardships on both sides of the border.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also highlighted the interdependence of the US and Canada, noting that a significant portion of American energy and agricultural imports come from Canada. “Let’s not kid ourselves in any way, shape, or form, 25 per cent tariffs on everything going to the United States would be devastating for the Canadian economy,” Trudeau said.

“It would also, however, mean real hardship for Americans as well. Americans import 65 per cent of their crude oil from Canada, significant amounts of electricity. Just about all the natural gas exported from Canada goes to the United States. They rely on us for steel and aluminum. They rely on us for a range of agricultural imports. All of those things would get more expensive," he added.

(With agency inputs)