Myanmar's military-led government reduces Suu Kyi's prison sentence

Former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners

AP Bangkok
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Myanmar's military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious ceremony, state media said Tuesday.

Former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners.

Suu Kyi, 78, is serving 33 years' imprisonment after being convicted of 19 charges her supporters and rights group say were attempts to discredit her and legitimize the 2021 army takeover while preventing her return to politics.

Several of her cases are awaiting final appeals.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

