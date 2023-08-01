Home / World News / Taliban-run Afghanistan calls for removal of sanctions in meeting with US

Taliban-run Afghanistan calls for removal of sanctions in meeting with US

Taliban-appointed acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Muttaqi on Saturday left Kabul for Qatar to meet with US special envoy for Afghanistan

ANI Asia
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Taliban-appointed acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with US officials in Doha stressed the need for the removal of sanctions, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Mujahid told TOLO News that Muttaqi also urged the US not to create obstacles for Afghanistan's economic development.

He said, "The obstacles should not be created ahead of Afghanistan's development. The sanctions on the banks should be removed and the Afghans should be allowed to take actions that improve the country. There was discussion with the Qatari side as well."

Muttaqi on Saturday left Kabul for Qatar to meet with the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West and the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights Rina Amiri.

The Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Twitter the delegation, which was led by Muttaqi and comprised of representatives from Da Afghanistan Bank and Finance Ministry as well as officials from the Afghan embassy in Doha, met with the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West and his 15-member delegation in Doha over the past two days, reported TOLO News.

Balkhi added that the issues of trust-building and practical actions in this regard, blacklists and the removal of sanctions, the release of Afghan assets, continuance of economic stability of Afghanistan, counter-narcotics and human rights were discussed.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern, protests

Afghanistan's acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi terms world's sanctions 'cruel'

China to work with Pakistan to build CPEC into 'exemplary project': Xi

$3.9 bn UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded: UN official

China's manufacturing contracts in July dragging down Asia factories

Donald Trump's political committee splurges over $40mn on lawyers' fees

Flooding in Beijing highlights climate change's impact on rainfall

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanUnited StatesUS sanctions

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story