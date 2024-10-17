N Korea declares S Korea a 'hostile state' after Pyongyang road demolitions

North Korea has officially labelled South Korea as a ‘hostile state’ in its constitution, further straining the already tense relationship between the two nations. This announcement was made by North Korean state media on Thursday, following the demolition of roads and railways linking the north with the south earlier in the week. The destruction of these key connections is seen as part of Pyongyang's broader campaign to sever ties with its southern neighbour.

In a statement, the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea's official media, defended the action. The news agency said, "This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state." The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) refers to North Korea, while the Republic of Korea (ROK) is the official name of South Korea.

This latest constitutional change signals North Korea's growing hostility towards South Korea, rejecting any prospects of peaceful reunification. It comes in response to what Pyongyang views as an aggressive stance by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also declared that Seoul is no longer a partner in reunification efforts, distancing his regime from any potential reconciliation.

Rising tensions along the Korean border

Both North and South Korea's constitutions state reunification goals for the Korean Peninsula, however, this changed in January 2024. Kim Jong Un declared South Korea as North Korea's ‘principal enemy’. North Korea went on to cut off all communication with the South and removed references to ‘reconciliation’ or ‘fellow countrymen’, ending any symbolic efforts for peace.

North Korea has also accused the South of sending drones into its airspace, referring to this alleged incursion as a; war provocation’. While Seoul has neither confirmed nor denied these accusations, South Korean officials have highlighted that North Korea has previously violated South Korean airspace. This was about North Korean drones being reported in Seoul’s Yongsan district, where the presidential residence is located, back in 2022.

Escalating tensions in North Korea

Adding to the tensions, the North Korea leader has also asserted his country’s authority over a contested maritime border. This area, particularly around the Yellow Sea islands, has been a flashpoint for armed skirmishes since the Korean War (1950-1953).

North Korea has also gone on to ramp up its military activities this year. This includes extensive weapons testing, sending balloons loaded with trash into South Korean territory, and most recently, the destruction of roads and railways. Kim Jong Un has further made it clear that his regime is no longer interested in ‘liberating the South’.

South Korea’s response

In response to these developments, South Korea’s national security adviser Shin Won-sik, criticised North Korea's actions. “North Korea is escalating tensions in order to tighten its grip over its unstable internal affairs,” Shin said. Reports suggest that Kim’s aggressive stance may also be aimed at consolidating power domestically, as the North faces ongoing economic difficulties and international isolation.

Earlier this week, at a press briefing, Shin also said, “The possibility of North Korea starting a war has always existed since the Korean War... Whether North Korea starts a war depends not on North Korea’s mind but on our will and posture.”



